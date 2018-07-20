Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 55,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $137,331.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $5,213,581.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock worth $20,727,017. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.