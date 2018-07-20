Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadridge Financial Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.413057081382 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $118.69 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 43,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $5,185,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,900,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,017 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

