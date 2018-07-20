Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Position Trimmed by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,717,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Longbow Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

