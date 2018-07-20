Britvic (BVIC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.79) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($9.00) to GBX 945 ($12.51) in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 900 ($11.91) in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Shore Capital upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.52) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 860.50 ($11.39).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 778 ($10.30) on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 633.50 ($8.39) and a one year high of GBX 839 ($11.11).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.30 ($0.26) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

