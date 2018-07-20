British Land’s (BLND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.27) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 705.33 ($9.34).

BLND opened at GBX 634.60 ($8.40) on Tuesday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($9.20).

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.80 ($0.49) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). British Land had a net margin of 73.80% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 666 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £13,872.78 ($18,362.38). Also, insider Preben Prebensen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 699 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £139,800 ($185,043.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,895 shares of company stock worth $29,982,991.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

