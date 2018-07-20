BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($58.24) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.80) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.77) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($71.48) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock to a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,249.41 ($69.48).

Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock traded up GBX 107 ($1.42), reaching GBX 3,969 ($52.53), during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 12 month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($52.03) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($2,029.24). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($53.25), for a total transaction of £40,230 ($53,249.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $191,660.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

