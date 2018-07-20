Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 825,035 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 512,583 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BSIG stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.84 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 143.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Brightsphere Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

