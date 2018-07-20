Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet traded down $0.43, hitting $111.81, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 25,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

