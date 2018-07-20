Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 3.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Paypal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,647,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Paypal by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.38 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,510,862.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $5,423,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

