Boston Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 214,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

