Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 41,448 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,630.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,275,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive opened at $65.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.