Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is engaged in providing management and technology consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, intelligence and civil markets. Technological services offered by the Company include Cyber technologies, SE&I, Systems development and Strategic technology and innovation. Its major clients include the Department of Defense, all branches of the U.S. military, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and civil agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Energy, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of the Treasury and the Environmental Protection Agency. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the United States of America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.30.

Shares of BAH opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,542. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

