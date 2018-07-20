Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 106,865 shares during the period.

Shares of Boot Barn opened at $24.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 150,042 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $3,488,476.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,599. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 39,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,490,780 shares of company stock valued at $174,174,333 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

