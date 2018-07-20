Boot Barn (BOOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of Boot Barn opened at $24.64 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $6,478,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,892 shares in the company, valued at $999,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 150,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $3,488,476.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,599. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,490,780 shares of company stock valued at $174,174,333. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

