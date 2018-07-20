Bonanza Creek Energy Inc to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.43. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $230,000. AXA bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $318,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

