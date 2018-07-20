Boise Cascade (BCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.49. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $742,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,594.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $261,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.