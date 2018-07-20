BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of BofI worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BofI by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BofI during the first quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BofI during the first quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BofI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BofI by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,547 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Stephens set a $46.00 target price on shares of BofI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BofI to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at $74,493,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BOFI opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. BofI had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

