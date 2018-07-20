Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLMN. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

BLMN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 198.45% and a net margin of 2.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $3,703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Deno sold 34,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $841,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 759,457 shares of company stock worth $17,392,721. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 90,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

