BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CNB Financial opened at $30.61 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

