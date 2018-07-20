BlackRock Inc. Purchases 35,133 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Care.com were worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the first quarter worth $3,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Care.com by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 246,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Care.com by 43.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 108,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Care.com by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 3,221 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,509.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $835,426.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,931. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a PE ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Care.com Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

