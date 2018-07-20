BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sterling Construction worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 104,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 129,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Construction opened at $13.78 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $378.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

