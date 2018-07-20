BlackRock Inc. Has $21.44 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ducommun worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 23.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $89,343.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $328,125. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ducommun opened at $34.74 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $395.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.23 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

