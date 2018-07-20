BitWhite Price Hits $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $978,111.00 and $56,940.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Iquant and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00109156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

