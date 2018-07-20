BitSerial Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One BitSerial token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. BitSerial has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSerial has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00033644 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071362 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00137940 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitSerial Token Profile

BitSerial (BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io . BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitSerial Token Trading

BitSerial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

