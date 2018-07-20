BitSend (BSD) Price Up 5% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BitSend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $29,134.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003495 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.45 or 0.03409890 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017452 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000907 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006784 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003553 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 19,877,125 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

