Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

Shares of Kraft Heinz traded down $0.65, reaching $60.69, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 528,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $90.38.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

