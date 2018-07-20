Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate traded down $0.01, reaching $93.41, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,581. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.