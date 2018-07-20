BIO-TECHNE (TECH) vs. Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Critical Contrast

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: WINT) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -956.79% N/A -339.58% BIO-TECHNE 18.29% 14.75% 9.35%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

BIO-TECHNE has a consensus target price of $157.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Given BIO-TECHNE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-TECHNE is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.48 million 2.07 -$18.44 million N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE $563.00 million 10.49 $76.08 million $3.42 45.99

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Windtree Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Windtree Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

