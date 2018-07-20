Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 5,735 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. B&G Foods accounts for about 1.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.22 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.