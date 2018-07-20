BidaskClub Lowers Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) to Buy

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

MLAB stock opened at $208.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $815.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,050,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Stuart Campbell sold 989 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.17, for a total transaction of $189,067.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,716.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $3,603,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

