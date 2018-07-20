BidaskClub Lowers Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Strong Sell

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

GPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Green Plains Partners opened at $16.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

