BidaskClub Lowers Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) to Sell

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises opened at $3.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Central European Media Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07. The stock has a market cap of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 250.86%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 112.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

