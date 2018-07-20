BidaskClub Lowers American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) to Sell

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Craig Hallum set a $13.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

American Outdoor Brands opened at $10.69 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.69. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $594.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.04.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. It operates in two segments, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. The company offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

