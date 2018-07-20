BidaskClub Downgrades Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to Hold

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $71.49.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $1,300,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $292,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 972,105 shares of company stock valued at $51,109,391 and have sold 86,550 shares valued at $5,399,547. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.