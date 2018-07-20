B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report $387.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.10 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $368.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.22 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

B&G Foods traded down $0.50, reaching $30.20, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,973. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $77,276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,496,000 after buying an additional 760,618 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 174,295.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 449,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 449,683 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 25.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,326,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after buying an additional 266,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 253,495 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.