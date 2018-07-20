Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $9.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.15 billion and the highest is $9.29 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $8.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $42.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.80 billion to $42.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $44.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Shares of Best Buy traded down $0.83, reaching $77.15, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 59,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,074. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In related news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $185,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,505. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 33.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 222,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.