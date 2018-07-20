Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 9437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367,043 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165,567 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 958.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,530,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,968,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 695.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

