Berenberg Bank Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for TLG Immobilien (TLG)

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLG. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.50 ($27.65).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TLG Immobilien opened at €22.54 ($26.52) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.40 ($20.47) and a 12 month high of €23.30 ($27.41).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.