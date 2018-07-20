Berenberg Bank Analysts Give VTG (VT9) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VT9 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($66.47) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VTG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.81 ($64.49).

Get VTG alerts:

Shares of ETR:VT9 opened at €54.60 ($64.24) on Tuesday. VTG has a one year low of €29.05 ($34.18) and a one year high of €50.70 ($59.65).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.