Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 66.6% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 78,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $2,637,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of General Mills by 95.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 5,066 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $225,133.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

