Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,502,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $704,036,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,921,000 after buying an additional 1,958,119 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,874,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,164,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,746,000 after buying an additional 524,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,898,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,846.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $56.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.