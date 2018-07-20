Benin Management CORP Buys Shares of 2,128 ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $5.05, reaching $220.31, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $148.95 and a 52-week high of $218.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “$215.26” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

