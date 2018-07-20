Benchmark Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNOA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNOA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,102. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.34). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.09%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. equities analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.