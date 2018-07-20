Bela Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,206.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, DDEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bela has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $9,206.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01138580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005279 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005381 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017428 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007117 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 43,372,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,089,892 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, DDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.