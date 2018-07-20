BB&T (BBT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

BB&T (NYSE:BBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Edward Jones upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

BB&T traded down $0.57, reaching $49.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 430,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,578. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. BB&T has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara F. Duck sold 68,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,664,979.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,199.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,084. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BB&T by 399.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

