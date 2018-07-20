Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.27 ($112.09).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €1.47 ($1.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €79.28 ($93.27). 2,831,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €77.07 ($90.67) and a 52-week high of €97.04 ($114.16).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

