Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.81 ($138.60).

Bayer opened at €93.07 ($109.49) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

