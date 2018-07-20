Basic Energy Services (BAS) and C&J Energy Services (CJ) Critical Survey

Basic Energy Services (NYSE: BAS) and C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and C&J Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 3 3 0 2.50 C&J Energy Services 0 5 8 0 2.62

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $23.79, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. C&J Energy Services has a consensus price target of $38.64, suggesting a potential upside of 74.59%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and C&J Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -9.66% -17.01% -7.10% C&J Energy Services 4.01% 4.72% 3.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and C&J Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.34 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -4.76 C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 0.92 $22.45 million ($0.14) -158.07

C&J Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basic Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&J Energy Services has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 310 pumping units; and 36 air compressor packages. The company's Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 975 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 85 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; artificial lift applications; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

