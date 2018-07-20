Barclays Trims Fresnillo (FRES) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,330 ($17.60) to GBX 1,200 ($15.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.85) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,395 ($18.46) to GBX 1,285 ($17.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,380 ($18.27).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.82) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,746 ($23.11).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

