Barclays Initiates Coverage on Iron Mountain (IRM)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Iron Mountain opened at $35.42 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $710,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $319,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,656,000 after buying an additional 423,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

